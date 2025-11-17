Landman season 2 episode 1 recap: Shocking deaths, Demi Moore’s fierce speech, oil rivalries and more

Paramount+’s hit series Landman is back, and Episode 1, titled “Death and a Sunset,” wastes no time. Fans were treated to shocking deaths, tense business moves, and dramatic family showdowns as the Texas oil world heats up.

Advertisement

Season 2 opens with a heavy blow: Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) is dead. His passing leaves M-Tex, the family oil company, in the hands of his wife, Cami (Demi Moore). Cami makes it clear she is not to be underestimated. In a fiery speech to the company, she warns, “The only difference between me and Monty is I’m meaner. Test me and you’ll find out how much.” Her words set the tone for a season full of ruthless business decisions.

Landman season 1 episode 2 recap The cartel subplot also escalates. Jimenez (Alex Meraz), the local cartel boss, has been killed by his superior, Gallino (Andy Garcia), hinting at the dangerous criminal connections surrounding the oil business.

On the younger front, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) is juggling a scandalous relationship with Ariana (Paulina Chavez) while attempting to become an oil tycoon. Fans were surprised to see Cooper’s first drill succeed, raising the question: Is this luck, or is trouble just around the corner? Ariana’s uneasy reaction to sudden wealth adds more mystery to their storyline.

Advertisement

Tommy and Angela: Chaos and chemistry Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is promoted at M-Tex and is juggling new responsibilities after Monty’s death. His day begins with coffee, cigarettes, and conspiracy theories, giving viewers a mix of humor and worry. The dinner showdown with Angela (Ali Larter) escalates quickly, but their rapid reconciliation proves the intense chemistry between them.

T.L.’s emotional introduction Season 2 also introduces T.L. (Sam Elliott) in a heartbreaking scene, hinting at deep family trauma. His line, “If I do, that means I’m in hell too,” promises emotional depth and complex family dynamics ahead.

Amidst the drama, the episode delivers humor, from Texas-sized mosquito jokes to awkward parent-child moments between Angela and her daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph). The episode closes with a stunning sunset, symbolizing loss, reflection, and the ongoing quest for meaning in the high-stakes oil world.

Advertisement

With shocking deaths, ruthless rivalries, and intense family drama, Landman Season 2 starts with a bang, leaving fans eager for the next episode.

FAQs 1. What happens in Landman Season 2 Episode 1? Episode 1, “Death and a Sunset,” features Monty Miller’s death, Cami taking over M-Tex, Cooper’s first oil drill, and family drama with Tommy and Angela.

2. Who is the new character introduced in Season 2 of Landman? Season 2 introduces T.L. (Sam Elliott), bringing emotional depth and new family tensions to the storyline.