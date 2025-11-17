Landman Season 2 Episode 1: When will it premiere on Paramount+? Date, cast, schedule and more

The eagerly awaited second season of Landman, part of Taylor Sheridan’s growing television universe, arrives on Paramount+ this weekend. Demi Moore, whose character takes on a larger role this season, said the new chapter begins “with a bang” and added that the story “gets juicy” as it unfolds.

Set in the booming towns of West Texas, the series explores a “modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.”

The Season 2 synopsis states that “as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’ (Billy Bob Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realises.” As Norris faces “mounting pressure” from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore) and “the shadow of his kin,” his fight to survive in West Texas becomes “brutal,” with the warning that “sooner or later something’s got to break.”

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown and is described as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires” powering a boom that is reshaping the climate, economy and geopolitics.

Since launching in November 2024, the series has drawn about 35 million global streams, making it the most-watched Paramount+ original to date. Thornton also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

When does Season 2 arrive? Season 2 begins on Sunday, November 16, at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT on the previous day) on Paramount+.

Season 1 debuted on November 17 2024 and concluded on January 11 after 10 episodes.

How can you watch it? Season 2 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ from 16 November, with new episodes released every Sunday at midnight ET, according to Paramount spokesperson Kate Mann.

Season 1 is also available on the platform.

How many episodes are in Season 2?

The second season contains 10 episodes.

Who is in the cast? Season 2 features returning and new cast members, including:

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Andy Garcia as Gallino

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Paulina Chávez as Ariana

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage

Mitchell Slaggert as Ryder

Mark Collie

James Jordan