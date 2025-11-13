Landman Season 2 Episode 1: When Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore’s Paramount+ series premieres

The popular Paramount+ series Landman is set to return with its second season. The show, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, made a thundering debut with 35 million viewers watching its first episode in 2024, making it the most-watched premiere in the history of Paramount+, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

As the show returns, here is everything you need to know about Landman Season 2.

Landman Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and time The first episode of Landman Season 2 will drop on Sunday, 16 November, at 12 am PST/3 am EST, as per Techradar. From then on, a new episode will be released every Sunday till the season finale on 18 January 2026.

Landman Season 1 premiered on 17 November 2024 and concluded with the 10th episode on 12 January this year.

How to watch Landman Users will have to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the Landman series. The cost of subscription is $7.99 per month and $59.99 per year. The streaming service also offers a one-week free trial to new users.

What is Landman all about? According to Rotten Tomatoes, Landman is set in the oil industry of Texas. It stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, an oil company executive who is looking to make his company the prime player in the business.

The logline for Landman Season 2 reads, “As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets — and Tommy Norris’ (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble — it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

People reports that the cast of the show, including Thornton and Moore, were present for the special screening of the first episode of the second season at the Alice Tully Hall of Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday, 11 November.

The series has an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ average tomatometer. The general audience has given the series a 65% score on the average popcornometer.

