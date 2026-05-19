Subscribe

Lanterns teaser OUT: Chris Mundy brings Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart to the DCU

HBO has released the first teaser for Lanterns, offering a glimpse at Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Green Lanterns investigating a murder that uncovers darker secrets within the DC Universe.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated19 May 2026, 02:36 AM IST
Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in stills from DC's upcoming show 'Lanterns'.
Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in stills from DC's upcoming show 'Lanterns'.
AI Quick Read

The first teaser trailer for Lanterns has officially been released, offering audiences an early look at HBO’s darker and more grounded take on the Green Lantern mythology within the expanding DC Studios universe.

Lanterns teaser out

Rather than leaning fully into large-scale cosmic spectacle, the teaser positions the series as a mystery thriller with strong detective elements. Set largely on Earth, Lanterns follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and rookie recruit John Stewart as they investigate a murder in Nebraska, only to uncover a conspiracy that appears much larger and more dangerous than they initially expected.

Advertisement

The series stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, a legendary member of the Green Lantern Corps nearing retirement, and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, the younger Lantern being trained to eventually replace him.

Also Read | Will there be Peacemaker Season 3? James Gunn opens up on his DC plans

The teaser focuses heavily on atmosphere, isolation and tension rather than traditional superhero action. Wide shots of rural America, dimly lit crime scenes and cryptic dialogue suggest that the show is aiming for a more restrained tone compared with many recent comic-book adaptations. The dynamic between the experienced Jordan and the inexperienced Stewart also appears to form the emotional centre of the story.

Advertisement

In DC Comics lore, the Green Lanterns are intergalactic peacekeepers empowered by rings that grant extraordinary abilities fuelled by willpower. While previous live-action portrayals of the characters largely focused on space-based adventures and visual spectacle, Lanterns appears to be taking inspiration from grounded crime dramas while slowly unfolding its larger science-fiction elements.

Also Read | James Gunn shares exciting update on writing Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

The project has drawn particular attention because of the creative team behind it. The series was created by Chris Mundy alongside Damon Lindelof and Tom King. Lindelof’s involvement especially sparked interest among comic-book fans given his previous work on HBO’s critically acclaimed Watchmen adaptation.

Mundy also serves as showrunner, while the directing team includes Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov. Filming reportedly took place in Los Angeles between February and July 2025.

Advertisement

Lanterns is scheduled to premiere on HBO on August 16, 2026, and will consist of eight episodes as part of the DCU’s first major chapter, Gods and Monsters.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentLanterns teaser OUT: Chris Mundy brings Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart to the DCU
Advertisement
Read Next Story