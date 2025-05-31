Bollywood actor Lara Dutta's father, retired wing commander LK Dutta, passes away in Mumbai. She and her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi were seen arriving for the funeral.

Lara Dutta's father dies In a video, the Dutta family, dressed in white, reached for the last rites of LK Dutta. They paid their last respects.

The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed. The family did not issue a statement on this matter.

Lara Dutta on her father Lara shared a close relationship with her father. Talking about her father, she once said in an episode on the YouTube show, Tellis Like It Is, “My father at a very young age joined the Indian Air Force. He was at the NDA and then became an Air Force pilot, flew helicopters all his life. At the age of 41, had his first heart attack and was grounded for life. So all the man really knew was to fly and didn't really have… I mean because he was an NDA product, he didn't really go to a university or college, so had no educational qualifications apart from being a man who had fought three wars for his country in 65, 69 and 71. But then found himself with three kids, the youngest being 3 years old, with no job, grounded for life. Didn't want to stay in the Air Force because he knew it would kill him if he sat at a desk and he wasn't able to fly.”

Lara said her family moved to Bengaluru which was known as the ‘retirement paradise.’ "So I was 3 years old and my dad had no job. Life was pretty hard, difficult and tough," she added.

Lara Dutta on her father's birthday Lara Dutta recently completed 25 years since her Miss Universe win. On her father's birthday earlier this year, she penned a special note.

It read, "Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions…..the 12th of May…….. a significant day in my life! Not just my Dad's birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe, 25 years ago! Time certainly flies!!! Marked the day yesterday with a puja to celebrate my father's life, knowing well how fleeting and fragile life is, it's important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us. Thank you for the love and for your companionship over the last 25 years!"

