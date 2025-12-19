Last Samurai Standing renewed for Season 2

Washington DC [US], December 19 (ANI): The Japanese period-action series 'Last Samurai Standing' has been renewed for the second season, reported Variety.

Set during Japan's Meiji period in the late 19th century, 'Last Samurai Standing' follows 292 samurai warriors who gather at Kyoto's Tenryuji Temple for a deadly competition with a grand prize of 100 billion yen.

The story centres on protagonist Shujiro Saga, played by Okada Junichi, who enters the dangerous contest to save his ailing wife and child.

The show achieved a significant milestone as the first all-Japanese production nominated in the best foreign language series category at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Okada serves triple duty on the series as lead actor, producer and action choreographer, working alongside director Fujii Michihito.

The production brings together an ensemble cast featuring Yumia Fujisaki, Kaya Kiyohara, Masahiro Higashide, Shota Sometani, Taichi Saotome, Yuya Endo, Yasushi Fuchikami, Jyo Kairi, Takayuki Yamada, Wataru Ichinose, Riho Yoshioka, Kazunari Ninomiya, Hiroshi Tamaki and Hideaki Ito.

"I'm pleased to see that 'Last Samurai Standing' has reached global audiences and has been confirmed for a second season," Okada said.

"I'm excited to get back into this wild world and once again charge into battle with the production team. We hope to make the next season even more energetic and action-packed," added Okada, as quoted by Variety.

Fujii added, "I'm very pleased and relieved that 'Last Samurai Standing' has been such a big hit outside Japan. I'm also honoured to say that the series has officially been greenlit for a second season. There's no doubt that Season 2 will be even bigger and better than the first."

The series is based on Imamura Shogo's "Ikusagami" novel series, which won the 166th Naoki Prize in 2021.