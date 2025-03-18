Entertainment News Today highlights on March 18, 2025

Entertainment News Today highlights: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.
Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: Adam Sandler swings back into action, reprises iconic role with Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny
- Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore for the sequel film. It also has a slew of cameo appearances by Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Eminem and more.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Rekha refused to shoot in the evening because of Amitabh Bachchan, had tantrums: Ranjeet recalls working with her
- Actor, filmmaker Ranjeet once worked with Rekha and revealed why they decided to never work again. He opened up about tantrums of Rekha.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Materialists trailer: Matchmaker Dakota Johnson struggles in love, torn between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal
- Materialists trailer: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are caught up in a love triangle. While Chris plays Dakota's ex, Pedro is her ideal match.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Sean Diddy Combs' prison call to Kanye West: 'They're trying to end us,' warns rapper amid Kim Kardashian dispute
- Kanye West's new track features his daughter North West and incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs. Now a phone conversation between Kanye West and Diddy has revealed word of encouragement the rappers shared.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:‘Humari bhi Nadaaniyan hain’: Karan Johar reacts to criticism over Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s acting
- Karan Johar's backed Nadaaniyan received bad reviews. Many criticised Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s acting in the film alongside their dialogues.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:MS Dhoni turns 'Animal' for new ad, leaves X speechless with acting skills, 'An alternative career'
- MS Dhoni flaunted his acting chops in a new add with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cricketer recreated Ranbir Kapoor's Animal scene.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Kangana Ranaut gets surprise praise for ‘Emergency’ from Opposition MP: ‘You are tooooo good’
- Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ did not perform well at the box office but is getting praise on social media after its OTT release. The actor said the note from the Opposition MP “made me smile warmly" but did not reveal who sent it.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Salman Khan impresses audience with new Sikandar Naache song: 'Almost 60, broken ribs, who saying he can't dance'
- Salman Khan released his latest track Sikandar Naache from his much-anticipated film, Sikandar. The song also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Tara Sutaria’s ex Aadar Jain clarifies controversial ‘timepass’ comment, ‘There is a point where…’
- Aadar Jain's wedding with Alekha Advani faced controversy over comments about ex Tara Sutaria. He clarified misunderstandings regarding his mehendi speech and condemned false narratives that affected all involved, emphasizing respect and the evolution of his relationship with Alekha.
Entertainment NewsEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Tamanna Bhatia still dating Vijay Varma? Bollywood actress' jacket at Rasha Thadani's birthday sparks speculations
- Tamanna's recent appearance in a blazer reminiscent of Vijay's sparked rumours about their relationship. While some fans hope they are back together, others point out the differences in their blazers.