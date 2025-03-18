Entertainment News Today highlights on March 18, 2025

Entertainment News Today highlights: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore for the sequel film. It also has a slew of cameo appearances by Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Eminem and more.
- Actor, filmmaker Ranjeet once worked with Rekha and revealed why they decided to never work again. He opened up about tantrums of Rekha.
- Materialists trailer: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are caught up in a love triangle. While Chris plays Dakota's ex, Pedro is her ideal match.
- Kanye West's new track features his daughter North West and incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs. Now a phone conversation between Kanye West and Diddy has revealed word of encouragement the rappers shared.
- Karan Johar's backed Nadaaniyan received bad reviews. Many criticised Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s acting in the film alongside their dialogues.
- MS Dhoni flaunted his acting chops in a new add with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cricketer recreated Ranbir Kapoor's Animal scene.
- Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ did not perform well at the box office but is getting praise on social media after its OTT release. The actor said the note from the Opposition MP “made me smile warmly" but did not reveal who sent it.
- Salman Khan released his latest track Sikandar Naache from his much-anticipated film, Sikandar. The song also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
- Aadar Jain's wedding with Alekha Advani faced controversy over comments about ex Tara Sutaria. He clarified misunderstandings regarding his mehendi speech and condemned false narratives that affected all involved, emphasizing respect and the evolution of his relationship with Alekha.
- Tamanna's recent appearance in a blazer reminiscent of Vijay's sparked rumours about their relationship. While some fans hope they are back together, others point out the differences in their blazers.