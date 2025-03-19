Entertainment News Today highlights on March 19, 2025: Gulshan Devaiah pokes fun at Vivek Agnihotri after he thanks airline for gifts: ‘Mereko bhi same mila hai…’

Entertainment News Today highlights: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Gulshan Devaiah is back with his hilarious jabs at filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The filmmaker recently posted about a warm gesture towards him from Indigo airline.
- Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar is said to rule the box office on this Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
- Park Seo Joon’s Paris post sparked rumours about his alleged link in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's controversy. Reportedly, Seo Joon took a dig at his fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun.
- At the IIFA show, Kartik Aaryan took a hilarious jab at Karan Johar for selling 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla. Their witty exchange went viral, with Karan insisting Poonawalla is a respected partner. Poonawalla, meanwhile, sees big opportunities in Bollywood despite its risks.
- Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on 4 December 2024 in Hyderabad. Previously, Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
- Kim Kardashian praised the Ambani family member who invited her to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. Khloé dropped a hint, saying that the person has the softest hands.
- NEEK, directed by Dhanush, released on February 21 but failed at the box office. The film follows a chef's romantic struggles, competing with Dragon, which performed better theatrically.
- Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after a nine-month stay at the space station. The historic occasion is being celebrated by celebrities across India.
- Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor left social media users upset with his latest remarks which allegedly promoted polygamy. The actor said he is allowed to marry 4 times in Islam, in-front of his wife Ayeza Khan.
- Krrish 4's production team has denied rumours of a ₹700-crore budget and delays. The film is on schedule, with the script complete and filming set to start by year-end. Hrithik Roshan will begin preparations after finishing War 2.
- Following CM Fadnavis' remarks linking Chhaava to Nagpur riots, netizens defended Vicky Kaushal, asserting that actors should not be scapegoated for audience interpretations. They emphasized the importance of appreciating cinema and not blaming performers for societal reactions.
- Ghatak, starring Sunny Deol, returns to theatres on March 21 as part of the Red Lorry Film Festival. The film, which was a box office hit in 1996, seeks to surpass Salman Khan's Jeet to be the third-highest grosser of that year.
- Hrithik Roshan marks 25 years in Bollywood since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. A Pinkvilla poll shows his top performance.
- Rakesh Roshan was shot near his Mumbai office in 2000. Despite being injured, he drove to the police. He described the incident as a traumatic experience, leading to increased anxiety and a preference for peace over security.
- Chhaava's box office collection has been affected following riots in Nagpur linked to the film. Despite recent declines, it performed better than newer releases like The Diplomat.
- The Diplomat, starring John Abraham, experienced a significant decline in box office earnings on Day 5, earning ₹1.40 crore after a 68% drop on Day 4. The film competes with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which continues to perform well after 33 days in theatres.