Entertainment News Today highlights on March 20, 2025: Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun controversy: From allegations, leaked pictures to criminal charges, here's all you need to know

Entertainment News Today highlights: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.
Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- From changing statements to rumours, here's everything you need to know about the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun's past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron. Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun dated Sae Ron when she was a minor.
- AR Rahman was recently rushed to a Chennai hospital due to dehydration. He was discharged recently after a minor check up.