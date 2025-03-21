Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on March 21, 2025: Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT Release: Delay in movie streaming date? Which platform and why — all you need to know

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.
Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT Release: Delay in movie streaming date? Which platform and why — all you need to know
- Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT Release: Delay in movie streaming date? Which platform and why — all you need to know
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Empuraan advance booking: Mohanlal starrer breaks THIS record ahead of release, pre-bookings begin for Indian audience
- The Malayalam film Empuraan has surpassed ₹10 crore in pre-sales ahead of its release, with expectations of earning ₹40-50 crores worldwide. It is set to break records and become the biggest grosser in Malayalam cinema. The film releases on March 27 in several languages.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Chhaava filmmakers drop surprise: Watch Vicky Kaushal movie in theatres for ₹99 on Friday
- Chhaava, the historical drama featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna can be enjoyed for ₹99 in theatres on March 21. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, The movie has proved to be a box office success.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Dhanush's film NEEK is on OTT! Here's where to watch; Netizens say, ‘refreshing Gen Z rom-com’
- Dhanush's directorial debut, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has received mixed reviews, with some praising its charm and innovative storytelling, while others criticize the main cast's performances. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT Release: Malayalam comedy thriller to stream on THIS platform. Know cast, plot, other details
- The Malayalam film Pravinkoodu Shappu, directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan, revolves around a murder in a toddy shop. It will stream on Sony LIV from April 11, available in multiple languages.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Chhaava OTT Release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna movie online
- Chhaava OTT Release: The historical drama about Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, will premiere on OTT platform soon. The film earned ₹573 crore net at India box office during its theatrical run of 35 days.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Michelle Obama starts new podcast, but internet can't stop making memes on her hairstyle: ‘Bad, intermittent mohawk’
- “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson", the weekly podcast, will address everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships and the world around us. As the podcast released its debut episodes, the audience could not help but notice her new hairstyle.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:OTT releases this week: Sky Force, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Revelations - latest movies, web-series to watch
- OTT releases this week: Various movies and web series will be available for streaming on OTT platforms, including Sky Force and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Here's when and where to watch them.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Snow White release date: Disney film to hit theatres on THIS day, know controversies, social media expectations & more
- Disney's live-action Snow White film, starring Rachel Zegler, releases on March 21 amid controversy over casting and mixed reviews. Critics highlight Colombian heritage and the portrayal of dwarfs, raising concerns about representation and stereotypes in the classic fairytale.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Kanye West-Kim Kardashian spat hit rock bottom! Ye alleges, ‘Kardashians are sex workers’
- Kanye West has made alarming accusations against Kim Kardashian, claiming she is involved in sex trafficking. Their ongoing dispute escalates amid legal tussle over their daughter North's name, leading to public scrutiny and media attention. Kanye's social media posts have escalated the row.
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Dhanashree Verma counters Yuzvendra Chahal's ‘be your own sugar daddy’ with cryptic music video ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’
- Dhanashree Verma's new music video explores themes of infidelity and toxic relationships, coinciding with her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple, who married in December 2020, finalised their divorce on March 20.