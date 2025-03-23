Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Entertainment News Today highlights on March 23, 2025: Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot's film sees growth in earnings, mints THIS amount

1 min read . 23 Mar 2025
Livemint

Entertainment News Today highlights on March 23, 2025: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

Latest entertainment news on March 23, 2025: Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3: Rachel Zegler as Snow White in a BTS pic. (X)

Entertainment News Today highlights: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.

Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Mar 2025, 11:01 PM IST Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot's film sees growth in earnings, mints THIS amount

  • Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3: Snow White stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Amid controversies, here's how the film performed in India and overseas. 
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.