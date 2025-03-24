Hello User
Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on March 24, 2025: Salaar re-release Box Office Day 1: Prabhas starrer surpasses Tumbbad's opening; far from Gabbar Singh, Ghilli

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

Latest entertainment news on March 24, 2025: Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire is directed by Prashanth Neel, known for KGF. It stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.

Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Salaar re-release Box Office Day 1: Prabhas starrer surpasses Tumbbad's opening; far from Gabbar Singh, Ghilli

  • Salaar's re-release on March 21 earned approximately 3.18 crore net in India, surpassing Tumbbad's earnings but falling short of several re-release records. Despite missing North India, it became the highest re-release debut for a Prabhas film.
Read the full story here

24 Mar 2025, 06:54 AM IST Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3: Rachel Zegler-Gal Gadot's Disney classic remake sees modest opening weekend

  • Snow White, Disney's remake of the 1937 classic, earned 3.17 crore in India amid mixed reviews and negative publicity. The film, featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, opened lower than expected in the US.
Read the full story here

