Latest OTT releases in US to watch this weekend: A Complete Unknown, Captain America Brave New World, more | See here

There’s a lot happening in entertainment this week — from Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World to A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan. Here’s a quick look at the top releases and updates to keep on your radar.

A Complete Unknown Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown explores Dylan's rise to fame and cultural impact, showcasing Timothee Chalamet's acclaimed performance. The story dives into Dylan’s move from folk to rock music and his complicated relationship with fellow folk legend Joan Baez, played by 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Monica Barbaro. The film also stars Elle Fanning in a supporting role.

The film arrived on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on May 31.

Captain America: Brave New World Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series, a continuation of the television miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), and the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In the film, Captain America Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Falcon Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) investigate a conspiracy involving U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (played by Harrison Ford).

The film arrived on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on May 28.

Bono: Stories of Surrender This 2025 American documentary film is about the Irish musician Bono, directed by Andrew Dominik. The film documents a 2023 performance by Bono at the Beacon Theatre in New York City during his one-man stage show "Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief...", which was undertaken to promote his 2022 memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

An EP of the same name with live performances of three songs accompanied the film's release on May 30.

The documentary was released on Apple TV+ on May 30.

Lost in Starlight Lost in Starlight is an animated Korean drama that revolves around Nan-young, an aspiring astronaut, and Jay, a soulful musician, whose world turns upside down after crossing paths.

Nan-young is voiced by Korean actress Kim Taeri, who is well-known for her roles in K-dramas like Twenty Five Twenty One and Mr Sunshine. Meanwhile, Jay is voiced by actor Hong Kyung, who is known for his roles in Innocence, Weak Hero Season One, and others. The two actors have previously collaborated in the K-drama The Revenant.

The film released in Netflix on May 30.

A Widow’s Game A Widow's Game (Spanish: La viuda negra) is a 2025 Spanish crime drama film directed by Carlos Sedes. It stars Ivana Baquero, Tristán Ulloa, and Carmen Machi. The film arrived on Netflix on May 30.