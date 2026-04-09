Latest Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: Thaai Kizhavi, Kaakkee Circus, Naangal, Haal, more

OTT releases this week: An exciting lineup of fresh South Indian OTT releases is in place for cinema enthusiasts. From Tamil series ‘Kaakkee Circus’ and Telugu thriller ‘Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku’ to Malayalam horror-comedy film ‘Kanimangalam Kovilakam,’ there is something for everyone. Leading OTT platforms such as Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Sun NXT are offering a diverse mix of content in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Language – Tamil
OTT release date – 10 April 2026
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Sivakumar Murugesan marked his directorial debut through this Tamil-language comedy drama film that explores family conflicts. Starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, it follows a strong and authoritative 70-year-old woman named Pavunuthayi who is known as a strict moneylender. The film explores family conflicts. Promising humour and drama, the twist in the tale comes when her estranged children come back home.
Language – Tamil
OTT release date – 10 April 2026
OTT platform: Zee5
This suspense thriller show centres on a small town in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Ameen Barif, the series offers a quirky mix of comedy and investigation which is set inside a coastal sub-jail. Book-loving jailer and an overenthusiastic constable embark on a quest to find temple donation box stolen from the sub-jail. Promising humour with unexpected twists it stars Rajesh Madhavan and Munishkanth in lead roles.
Language – Tamil
OTT release date – 10 April 2026
OTT platform: SunNXT
Set in Ooty during the late 1990s, this coming-of-age drama is directed by Avinash Prakash. The narrative follows three young boys who grow up with a strict father. Navigating through a troubled childhood, they face many emotional and family challenges. It explores the themes of trauma, resilience, discipline and self-discovery.
Language – Malayalam
OTT release date – 10 April 2026
OTT platform: ManoramaMAX and SunNXT
The Malayalam language musical romantic drama is directed by Veeraa. Driven by music and emotion, it follows a rapper's intense love. Featuring Shane Nigam and Sakshi Vaidya in lead roles, it explores the themes of love, relationships and personal journeys. Combining romance with soulful storytelling, it received a UA16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBCF).
Language – Telugu
OTT release date – 6 April 2026
OTT platform: Prime Video
Starring Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel and Chaitanya Rao, it is a gripping watch for those who adore fast-paced narratives. This high-stakes and time-crunched Telugu suspense thriller is a story about characters facing a deadly deadline.
Language – Malayalam
OTT release date – 10 April 2026
OTT platform: Sun NXT
Mystery Drama
Raajesh Mohan helmed Malayalam horror-comedy film is set in a traditional ancestral home that centres on students encountering supernatural forces at a haunted hostel near a cemetery. Starring Ajmal Khan, Abbhi Krish, and Kottayam Ramesh, the film unfolds a tale of hidden secrets, family disputes and eerie developments.
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