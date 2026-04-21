LaToya Jackson reveals why Janet Jackson is not in the ‘Michael’ biopic

At the Hollywood premiere of Michael, new details emerged about the film’s portrayal of the Jackson family.

The biographical film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, focuses on the life of Michael Jackson and arrives with significant attention around both its casting and family involvement. However, one notable absence has already drawn interest: Janet Jackson does not appear as a character in the film.

Where is Janet Jackson in 'Michael' biopic? LaToya Jackson reveals Speaking at the premiere held at the Dolby Theatre, LaToya Jackson addressed the decision. “I wish everybody was in the movie,” she said. “She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes.”

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Her comments confirm that Janet Jackson was approached during the film’s development but chose not to take part in the project.

The absence of Janet Jackson stands out given her prominence in the family’s musical history. As one of the most successful artists in her own right, her story intersects with Michael Jackson’s at several points, particularly during their early years and later careers. Despite this, the filmmakers proceeded without including her as an on-screen character.

The film instead centres on Michael Jackson’s personal and professional journey, with a cast that includes Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. Jaafar, the son of Jermaine Jackson, portrays his uncle in what marks one of his first major acting roles. Younger versions of Michael are played by Juliano Valdi.

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Other key family members are also depicted. Colman Domingo takes on the role of Joe Jackson, the family’s patriarch, while Nia Long portrays Katherine Jackson. LaToya Jackson herself is represented on screen by Jessica Sula.

Director Antoine Fuqua has emphasised the importance of involving the Jackson family in the filmmaking process. “You’re telling somebody’s life, you want to make sure that they’re happy,” he said at the premiere. His comments reflect a broader effort by the production team to maintain cooperation with the family while developing the film.

The involvement extends beyond consultation. The estate of Michael Jackson has a financial stake in the project, and his son Prince Jackson is credited as an executive producer. This level of participation has shaped the film’s development and its access to music, archives, and personal material.

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Not all members of the family, however, are directly involved. Michael Jackson’s other children, Bigi and Paris, are not part of the production. Paris Jackson has publicly criticised the film, raising concerns about its accuracy. In a video shared on social media, she said, “The film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy. And they’re going to be happy with it.”

Her remarks point to ongoing debate about how the film represents Michael Jackson’s life. While the production has access to family input and official support, questions about portrayal and narrative balance have continued to surface in the lead-up to release.

Fuqua addressed the absence of Janet Jackson directly, noting her support for the project despite not appearing in it. “I have so much respect and love for Janet, but you know it’s OK. She’s supportive of Jaafar and that’s what matters,” he said. His comments indicate that her decision was respected and did not affect her relationship with the filmmakers or cast.

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LaToya Jackson also spoke about Jaafar Jackson’s performance, highlighting audience reactions at early screenings. “Oh my gosh, I have to tell you that Jaafar was absolutely fabulous,” she said. “I’m sure you’ve seen the movie and you know how wonderful he is, how we all forget and think that we’re watching Mike. It’s like, ‘Oh, I forgot this is Jaafar.’”

Her remarks underline the production’s focus on recreating Michael Jackson’s presence on screen. Early promotional material has shown detailed recreations of performances, costumes, and public appearances, suggesting a strong emphasis on visual accuracy.

The film arrives at a time when music biopics continue to attract wide audiences. Productions in recent years have combined dramatic storytelling with large-scale musical sequences, often balancing personal narratives with public achievements. Michael follows this pattern while also navigating the complexities of portraying a globally recognised figure.

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The decision by Janet Jackson to decline involvement adds another layer to the film’s development. While her absence does not alter the central focus on Michael Jackson, it highlights the choices made by individual family members regarding participation in the project.

With its release approaching, Michael remains closely watched for how it presents both the private life and public career of one of music’s most influential figures.