Law & Order Special Victims Unit Season 27: Know all about the cast, release date, and where to watch

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is coming back once again — this time for season 27.

The long-running crime drama will return to TV screens on September 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC in the US. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day. In India, fans can watch it on JioHotstar.

The show, which ended season 26 in May 2025, will continue to follow Captain Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, as she leads the SVU team in New York City. Hargitay holds the record as the longest-running primetime drama character in television history.

The season 26 finale, titled Post-Rage, saw the team chasing a violent criminal and also said goodbye to two characters. Now, in season 27, fans can expect a mix of familiar faces and a few new changes.

Who’s Back and Who’s Not Returning for the new season are several main cast members:

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola

Kelli Giddish returns as Detective Amanda Rollins, now back as a series regular

Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr.

Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno

Aimé Donna Kelly as Captain Renee Curry, now promoted to a regular role

However, Octavio Pisano (Detective Joe Velasco) and Juliana Martinez (Junior Detective Kate Silva) will not return as regulars. Pisano will appear in the first episode of season 27 to wrap up his character’s storyline.

A New Showrunner Joins This season also brings a historic behind-the-scenes change. Michele Fazekas has taken over as showrunner, making her the first woman in that role for SVU.

Christopher Meloni Returns In exciting news, Christopher Meloni is set to return as Detective Elliot Stabler. Meloni left the show in 2011 after season 12 but has made guest appearances in recent years.

Photos of Meloni and Hargitay filming together in August 2025 have sparked excitement among fans. Meloni also posted pictures with Hargitay and Dann Florek (who played Captain Cragen) on Instagram, saying, “Hangin with friends on a Friday nite (sic).”

Meloni also stars in Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is currently waiting for a season 6 renewal.

Where to Watch In the US: New episodes air on NBC and stream on Peacock the next day

In India: Available on JioHotstar

All previous 26 earlier seasons can also be streamed online on these apps.