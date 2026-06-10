Leaked ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ 2nd trailer fuels speculation over Sadie Sink as Jean Grey

The online leak of an alleged second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sparked fresh discussion among Marvel fans, months after the film's first trailer reportedly appeared online ahead of its official release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's 2nd trailer leaked Reports circulating across social media and fan communities claim that a low-resolution version of the new trailer, complete with audio, surfaced over the weekend before being removed from several platforms.

While neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has publicly commented on the leaked footage, the reported contents have quickly become the subject of widespread speculation.

Among the most discussed scenes is an apparent battle between Spider-Man and a grey-skinned version of Hulk. According to descriptions of the footage, the giant appears larger and more aggressive than recent incarnations of the character. During the encounter, Peter Parker is heard saying, "Woah! I didn't know you could get that big."

The scene has fuelled theories that the film may feature a version of Grey Hulk or a transformation away from Bruce Banner's more controlled "Smart Hulk" persona. However, no official confirmation has been provided.

Another major talking point centres on the reported appearance of Jean Grey. Online speculation suggests the character could play a central antagonistic role, with rumours claiming she possesses the ability to manipulate minds and potentially influence Bruce Banner into fighting Spider-Man. These claims remain unverified and are based entirely on leaked footage descriptions and fan discussions.

Additional alleged details from the leak suggest Peter Parker may develop organic webbing rather than relying on traditional web-shooters.

According to another leak, Sadie Sink is rumoured to have pink powers. In the comics, Jean Grey's powers often have a red or pink glow. This means that Sink might be portraying the mutant in the upcoming film. She is also rumoured to play a negative/manipulative role throughout the film.

Other reported story elements include Bruce Banner assisting Peter with a mysterious mutation, the return of familiar characters MJ and Ned, and an emotional moment involving the voice of Aunt May. The criminal organisation known as The Hand is also said to feature prominently throughout the film.

The reported trailer descriptions align with aspects of the film's officially released first trailer, which confirmed that Peter is dealing with a dangerous physical transformation following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Official material has already established that Bruce Banner will play a role in helping Peter understand his condition.

The second trailer will officially release on 17 June.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, the film follows Peter Parker as he navigates life in a world that no longer remembers his identity after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.