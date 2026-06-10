Leaked ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ 2nd trailer fuels speculation over Sadie Sink as Jean Grey

The online leak of an alleged second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sparked fresh discussion among Marvel fans, months after the film's first trailer reportedly appeared online ahead of its official release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's 2nd trailer leaked Reports circulating across social media and fan communities claim that a low-resolution version of the new trailer, complete with audio, surfaced over the weekend before being removed from several platforms.

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While neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has publicly commented on the leaked footage, the reported contents have quickly become the subject of widespread speculation.

Among the most discussed scenes is an apparent battle between Spider-Man and a grey-skinned version of Hulk. According to descriptions of the footage, the giant appears larger and more aggressive than recent incarnations of the character. During the encounter, Peter Parker is heard saying, "Woah! I didn't know you could get that big."

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The scene has fuelled theories that the film may feature a version of Grey Hulk or a transformation away from Bruce Banner's more controlled "Smart Hulk" persona. However, no official confirmation has been provided.

Another major talking point centres on the reported appearance of Jean Grey. Online speculation suggests the character could play a central antagonistic role, with rumours claiming she possesses the ability to manipulate minds and potentially influence Bruce Banner into fighting Spider-Man. These claims remain unverified and are based entirely on leaked footage descriptions and fan discussions.

Additional alleged details from the leak suggest Peter Parker may develop organic webbing rather than relying on traditional web-shooters.

According to another leak, Sadie Sink is rumoured to have pink powers. In the comics, Jean Grey's powers often have a red or pink glow. This means that Sink might be portraying the mutant in the upcoming film. She is also rumoured to play a negative/manipulative role throughout the film.

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Other reported story elements include Bruce Banner assisting Peter with a mysterious mutation, the return of familiar characters MJ and Ned, and an emotional moment involving the voice of Aunt May. The criminal organisation known as The Hand is also said to feature prominently throughout the film.

The reported trailer descriptions align with aspects of the film's officially released first trailer, which confirmed that Peter is dealing with a dangerous physical transformation following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Official material has already established that Bruce Banner will play a role in helping Peter understand his condition.

The second trailer will officially release on 17 June.

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, the film follows Peter Parker as he navigates life in a world that no longer remembers his identity after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel has confirmed that the film will be released in cinemas on 31 July 2026.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.