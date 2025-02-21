Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan prepares for his Hollywood debut, a video, allegedly from the sets of this new project, has surfaced online.
Salman, who is in Saudi Arabia for shooting his Hollywood project, is seen in a khaki uniform beside an auto-rickshaw.
This leaked video and his striking resemblance to an auto-rickshaw driver has his fans wondering if Salman Khan will play an autowala in the Hollywood movie, leading to trolling online.
“So he’s playing the character of an auto driver," a fan guessed, reacting to the viral video.
Salman Khan was trolled for taking up a menial role in a ‘Hollywood’ movie.
Netizens said, “Selmon bhoi mai to naa sahta. (Salman Bhai, I wouldn't have taken such a role)”
“Cameo mein bhi autowala,” quipped a user.
“Hollywood walo ko bhi pata hai auto union hai ye sab. (Even Hollywood knows that they are all a part of auto union),” another user quipped.
“Saudi walo ne selmon bhoi ki asli keemat samjhi,,Autowala bana k khush kar diya. (Saudi people showed Salman Khan his real value. They've made me happy),” taunted a user.
However, a social media user highlighted that Salman Khan was shooting for an Egyptian movie in Saudia, not a Hollywood film.
“Egyption movie hai bhai,” the user said.
According to media reports, the details of this mystery movie, reportedly marking Salman Khan's Hollywood debut, are secret due to confidentiality agreements.
But, according to Mid-Day report, citing sources, the movie is an American thriller with important scenes featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
The three-day shoot started after Salman Khan’s team reached Riyadh on Sunday morning.
“Salman and Sanjay are widely recognized, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes have been crafted to leave an impact," the source told Mid-Day.
