Leaked video reveals Salman Khan’s role in mysterious ‘Hollywood debut’; Bhai gets trolled for playing autowala

As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan prepares for his Hollywood debut, a video, allegedly from the sets of this new project, has surfaced online.

Salman, who is in Saudi Arabia for shooting his Hollywood project, is seen in a khaki uniform beside an auto-rickshaw.

This leaked video and his striking resemblance to an auto-rickshaw driver has his fans wondering if Salman Khan will play an autowala in the Hollywood movie, leading to trolling online.

“So he’s playing the character of an auto driver," a fan guessed, reacting to the viral video.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Salman Khan was trolled for taking up a menial role in a ‘Hollywood’ movie.

Netizens said, “Selmon bhoi mai to naa sahta. (Salman Bhai, I wouldn't have taken such a role)”

“Cameo mein bhi autowala,” quipped a user.

“Hollywood walo ko bhi pata hai auto union hai ye sab. (Even Hollywood knows that they are all a part of auto union),” another user quipped.

“Saudi walo ne selmon bhoi ki asli keemat samjhi,,Autowala bana k khush kar diya. (Saudi people showed Salman Khan his real value. They've made me happy),” taunted a user.

However, a social media user highlighted that Salman Khan was shooting for an Egyptian movie in Saudia, not a Hollywood film.

“Egyption movie hai bhai,” the user said.

About the Hollywood debut: According to media reports, the details of this mystery movie, reportedly marking Salman Khan's Hollywood debut, are secret due to confidentiality agreements.

But, according to Mid-Day report, citing sources, the movie is an American thriller with important scenes featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The three-day shoot started after Salman Khan’s team reached Riyadh on Sunday morning.

