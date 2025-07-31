‘Leanne’ Season 1 release date: When it premieres on OTT, cast, and where to watch

Netflix is gearing up to launch Leanne, a fresh sitcom led by stand-up comedian Leanne Morgan, set to premiere on July 31. Co-created by Morgan, Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men), and Susan McMartin (Mom), the series dives deep into starting over—gracefully or not—after heartbreak in your 50s.

Advertisement

Plot overview Leanne follows the titular character (played by Morgan) as her life is upended when her husband of 33 years suddenly leaves her for another woman. Left to pick up the pieces, she finds unexpected strength, laughter, and hope with the help of her chaotic, unfiltered Southern family. The story blends relatable family drama with humor rooted in real-life struggles like divorce, dating in midlife, menopause, and second chances.

With sharp wit and emotional honesty, the show taps into themes Morgan has explored in her stand-up: the messiness of midlife, the awkwardness of dating post-divorce, and the power of family support.

Cast and characters Leanne Morgan as Leanne, a resilient mom and grandmother navigating heartbreak.

Kristen Johnston as Carol, Leanne’s wild, ride-or-die sister and polar opposite.

Advertisement

Celia Weston as Mama Margaret, the family’s upbeat matriarch.

Blake Clark as Daddy John, Leanne’s traditional but loving father.

Ryan Stiles as Bill, Leanne’s estranged husband who’s abandoned family life.

Graham Rogers as Tyler, Leanne’s son juggling fatherhood and family drama.

Hannah Pilkes as Josie, Leanne’s rebellious daughter.

Behind the scenes Leanne is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Chuck Lorre, Susan McMartin, Leanne Morgan, Nick Bakay, and Judi Marmel.

Streaming details

Premiere Date: July 31, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix (globally)