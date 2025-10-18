Squid Game meets Bollywood: Lee Jung-jae shares selfie with Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Forum 2025

In a moment that thrilled fans worldwide, South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, best known for his breakout role in Squid Game, shared a joyful selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lee Jung-jae meets Shah Rukh Khan Calling it an ‘honour’ to meet the Indian icon, Lee’s post immediately went viral, delighting audiences across Asia and beyond. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Honored to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk (sic).”

The photo captured both stars smiling broadly, a rare glimpse of camaraderie between two of cinema’s most celebrated figures.

Fans react to the selfie Fans took to social media to celebrate the crossover of international talent, praising the friendly exchange between the K-drama sensation and the King of Bollywood.

A fan wrote, “JJ and Shah Rukh Khan oh my God 🫶😭 and yayyy selfie again finally (sic).” Another person wrote, “Frontman is the saddest person in world rn (sic).”

A third user commented, “The collab of the century (sic)."

What is the Joy Forum 2025? Joy Forum 2025 brought together global entertainment heavyweights, including actors Lee Byung-hun, Bollywood legends Aamir Khan, and sports icon Shaquille O’Neal, under the patronage of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

The forum highlighted discussions on the future of entertainment, creative collaboration, and technological innovation, signalling Saudi Arabia’s growing influence as a global cultural hub.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fellow actor Aamir and Salman at the event Reflecting on the event, Shah Rukh Khan expressed admiration for his fellow Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, praising their perseverance and inspiring journeys.

