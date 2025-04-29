Lee Seung Gi ends ties with wife Lee Da In’s father after his arrest in stock manipulation controversy: ‘Devastated’

Korean singer and actor Lee Seung Gi has issued an apology to the victims affected by his father-in-law's involvement in the stock manipulation case. Lee Seung Gi is married to actor Lee Da In.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In cut ties with Lee Hong Heon In a press note, he officially ended his ties with Lee Da In's Lee Hong Heon who was arrested on Tuesday, as reported by Soompi.

The Korean outlet quoted the Mouse actor saying, “Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It is with a heavy heart that I write this message. Although my father-in-law was previously sentenced to a fine in the retrial regarding the ongoing allegations of illegal activities, he has recently been indicted again by investigative authorities for similar unlawful acts. As someone who had been waiting for the outcome based on trust within the family, I am devastated and at a loss for words over my father-in-law’s wrongful actions.”

“I deeply regret having spoken carelessly last year without thoroughly reviewing the matters related to my father-in-law. I firmly believe that any illegal acts must be met with appropriate punishment, and I sincerely apologize to the victims who may have suffered due to my hasty judgment. I am also truly sorry to everyone who trusted and supported me.”

Not just Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da In who is the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, also has distanced herself from her father.

The statement also mentioned, “This incident has irreparably damaged the trust within our family, and after much deliberation, my wife and I have decided to sever ties with her family. From now on, I will strive to uphold the right values and live with a sense of responsibility for a healthier society. Once again, I bow my head in apology for causing concern and disappointment over this personal matter.”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In dated for some time and later walked down the aisle in April 2023 as husband and wife.

They were blessed with a baby girl last year.

Lee Da In's father in stock manipulation case Lee Seung Gi’s father-in-law, Lee Hong Heon, also Lee Da In’s father, was allegedly making tens of billions of Won illegally by raising the stock price of a company called COREBEAT in 2016. Reportedly, he made false public disclosures and more in the process.

In 2018, Hong Heon was initially sentenced to four years in prison and fined 2.5 billion won (around $1.73 million), but he was cleared on appeal the next year.

However, last year in June, the Supreme Court disagreed with that decision, found him guilty, and ordered a new trial. Reportedly, Lee Da In’s mother and Lee Seung Gi’s mother-in-law were a major shareholder in the same company.

