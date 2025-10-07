Legendary Bosnian singer Halid Beslic dies at 71

Legendary Bosnian folk singer Halid Beslic has died at the age of 71, marking the end of an era in Balkan music.

Legendary Bosnian singer Halid Beslic dies Known for his deep, soulful voice and songs that captured the heart of a nation, Beslic died after battling serious liver problems at the University of Sarajevo Clinical Center.

Doctors had initially treated him in the Department of Nephrology before transferring him to Oncology. Despite reports from his manager in September suggesting that his condition was improving, Beslic’s health declined in his final weeks.

Just before his passing, he shared a heartfelt poem dedicated to his wife, Sejda, calling her his greatest source of love and support — a final tribute to the woman who stood beside him through his most difficult years.

Halid Beslic's legacy Born on November 20, 1953 in the small village of Vrapci, Beslic’s beginnings were humble. Yet his passion for music carried him far beyond his rural roots. After completing his military service, he moved to Sarajevo, where he began performing in local clubs before becoming one of the most celebrated voices of the former Yugoslavia.

With timeless hits such as ‘Neću, neću dijamante,’ ‘Budi budi uvijek sretna,’ and ‘Miljacka,’ Beslic’s songs became anthems across generations, uniting people through love, nostalgia and resilience.

During the Bosnian war, he performed over 500 charity concerts, raising funds for victims and displaced families. His compassion earned him admiration not only as an artist, but also as a humanitarian.

In 2009, Beslic survived a near-fatal car accident that left him blind in one eye. Undeterred, he returned to the stage, proving his strength and devotion to his fans.