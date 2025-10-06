Legendary Canadian rock band Rush reunites for 2026 ‘Fifty Something’ tour, honoring late drummer Neil Peart’s legacy.

After years of turning down offers and following the devastating loss of drummer Neil Peart, Canadian rock band Rush will return to the stage in summer 2026. Surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed plans for a new tour at a surprise Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in Cleveland, the Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

The tour, titled Fifty Something, will celebrate over 50 years of Rush’s music and pay tribute to Peart, who was also their lyricist, who passed in 2020.

Surprise announcement in Cleveland In an interview with the Washington Post at the Rock Hall, the pair reminisced about their careers. Halfway through, Lee casually revealed they would tour again. Cleveland was a fitting location for the reveal. The city helped launch Rush’s US career in 1974 when WMMS radio championed their song Working Man. It was also the site of their 2013 Rock Hall induction.

The tour schedule The Fifty Something Tour will commence on 7-9 June with two shows at the Kia Forum located in Los Angeles, the very place where Rush concluded their final tour in 2015. Other stops on the itinerary are Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Cleveland, with the latter slated to be the destination for the tour's ending on 17 September, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Although 12 shows are currently confirmed in seven cities, Lee and Lifeson implied that the number of dates could increase.

Anika Nilles joins on drums The biggest challenge the band faced was indeed replacing Neil Peart. That role will be fulfilled by French-German drummer Anika Nilles, famous for her solo performances and an outing with Jeff Beck, reported Washington Post. She is not considered a permanent member but will handle drumming duties on tour.

Advertisement

Lee and Lifeson secretly invited Nilles to Toronto earlier this year to rehearse. They were impressed with her technical skill and her ability to capture the feel of Peart’s playing. “She’s remarkable,” Lee said. “We know fans will give her every chance to live up to an impossible role.”

Overcoming doubts and health challenges Both musicians admitted to it having been a tough decision to reunite. Lifeson had undergone some digestive issues but is, as of now, through positive lifestyle changes, doing well. Lee felt the absence of the exhilaration of playing Rush's complex music live, which was rekindled during rehearsal with Lifeson.

Advertisement

Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia, Peart's widow and daughter, respectively, have blessed the tour as a proper homage to this enormous legacy.

What fans can expect Rush intends to rehearse over 35 songs so that they can do different setlists each night. Slightly longer than two hours will be the length of the shows, with multiple tributes to Peart included.

"This isn't Rush 2.0," Lee was quoted as saying in Variety. "It's about celebrating the music, honouring Neil, and reconnecting with our fans."

FAQs Q: When does the Rush reunion tour start? A: The Fifty Something tour begins on 7 June 2026, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Q: Who will play drums for Rush? A: German drummer Anika Nilles will join as the touring drummer.

Advertisement