Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94, tributes pour in

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369, died at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night. He was 94.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao had been admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated recently and was receiving treatment for age-related ailments.

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His death marks the end of a six-decade career that spanned five languages and included films across comedy, fantasy, science fiction, biography and drama.

From assistant director to filmmaking veteran Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao began his career as an assistant to director L.V. Prasad.

He made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti in 1972 and went on to build a body of work noted for experimentation and unconventional storytelling.

His career continued well into his 90s. His final film, Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin, was completed earlier this year, making him among the oldest active filmmakers in the world.

Pushpaka Vimanam, Aditya 369 and a legacy of experimentation Among Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s most notable films was Pushpaka Vimanam, the dialogue-free black comedy starring Kamal Haasan. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

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He also directed Aditya 369, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and featuring music by Ilaiyaraaja. The film became the first Telugu science fiction film to depict time travel.

Another prominent work was Mayur, a biographical drama based on amputee classical dancer Sudha Chandran. The film won several awards.

Singeetham also directed Bhairava Dweepam, a high-fantasy adventure starring Balakrishna. The film completed a 100-day run in 28 centres.

Beyond Telugu cinema, he worked extensively in Kannada and Hindi cinema, building a filmography across languages and genres.

Tributes pour in Actors, filmmakers and industry veterans across South Indian cinema have begun sharing tributes and condolences on social media.

Actor Jr NTR called him “a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations.”

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Composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote on X, “Dearest SINGEETAM SIR..We wil MISS YOU Sir.. You will always live in our Hearts. You are an Unparalleled LEGEND..An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..The Movies You made with such Fururistic Ideas and Techniques are lessons to all of us and the Future Generations of Film Makers too. Thankyou & Love You for Everything Sir..Iam blessed to have known You & worked with You Sir.”

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s career was defined by his willingness to experiment, whether through a film without conventional dialogue, a Telugu science-fiction story built around time travel or a large-scale fantasy adventure.

Even at 94, he remained involved in filmmaking, completing Sing Geetham earlier this year.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.