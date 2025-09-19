Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence board Martin Scorseses directorial What Happens at Night

Washington, DC [US], September 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese is set to direct an adaptation of the ghost story novel 'What Happens at Night', which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Apple Original Films is in talks to finance and produce the movie with Studiocanal. Studiocanal acquired the rights to Peter Cameron's acclaimed novel in 2023, with Scorsese on board to produce and Patrick Marber adapting the screenplay.

Cameron's story follows an American couple who travel to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby.

"It's a difficult journey that leaves the wife, who is struggling with cancer, desperately weak, and her husband worries that her illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child," a synopsis for the book explains.

"On arrival, the couple checks into the cavernous and eerily deserted Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel, where the bar is always open and the lobby populated with an enigmatic cast of characters ranging from an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse to a debauched businessman to an enigmatic faith healer. Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves, and life itself," as quoted by Variety.

While Scorsese and DiCaprio have enjoyed a legendary run as collaborators, making six feature films over two decades, "What Happens at Night" will mark Scorsese's first time directing Lawrence.

However, the storied filmmaker produced Lawrence's upcoming film 'Die My Love'; the Lynne Ramsay-directed movie, for which Lawrence's performance is garnering Oscar buzz after it debuted at Cannes 2025, as reported by Variety.

It will be released in theatres this fall.

As for DiCaprio, the actor is earning rave reviews of his own for Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another'. The movie will open the Galas section of the 9th Pingyao International Film Festival (PIFF), reported Variety.

The festival, scheduled to run from September 24 to 30, 2025, will present a robust international lineup across various sections, with the Galas program leading the charge.

'One Battle After Another' is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon.The thriller centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite after 16 years to confront an enemy that has re-emerged. DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall co-starring as Deandra, as per the outlet.