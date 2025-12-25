Leonardo DiCaprio reveals that his stepmother is Sikh, recalls Brad Pitt’s reaction

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has sparked widespread curiosity among Indian fans after speaking about a lesser-known aspect of his personal life — his stepmother’s Sikh faith. In a recent interview with Time magazine, the actor reflected on his unconventional upbringing and revealed that his stepmother, Peggy DiCaprio, is an Amritdhari Sikh.

Recalling his family background, DiCaprio said his father came from the hippie counterculture movement and was deeply involved in the underground art scene of 1970s Los Angeles. It was in this free-spirited environment that Peggy DiCaprio later became part of the family. According to reports, she embraced Sikhism several years ago and began wearing a turban only in recent years. Often seen in traditional Indian attire, Peggy’s appearance and faith have drawn attention whenever DiCaprio has spoken about her publicly.

Peggy DiCaprio married George DiCaprio in 1995. She is his second wife, following his divorce from Leonardo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, when the actor was just one year old. Peggy also has a son, Adam Farrar, who is Leonardo’s stepbrother.

Watch the viral video here:

The revelation about DiCaprio’s Sikh stepmother has struck a chord with Indian social media users. Many fans expressed surprise and admiration, with several calling the connection “unexpected but heartwarming.” Some Sikh fans also shared their delight at the global star’s indirect link to a faith that is often underrepresented in mainstream Hollywood narratives. Others noted that DiCaprio rarely speaks about his family, making the anecdote feel all the more personal.

DiCaprio also shared a lighter moment involving his stepmother during the filming of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He recalled how his father and stepmother once visited the set, leaving co-star Brad Pitt completely unconvinced that they were actually DiCaprio’s parents. According to the actor, Pitt jokingly assumed they were extras because of how they dressed, only to be corrected after repeated insistence.

Internet reacts A user wrote, “Leonardo DiCaprio’s step mother is a Sikh! Wa0w.”

Another user wrote, ““Leonardo Dicaprio’s stepmom being a Sikh is a random fact I love lol.”

“I’m a Sikh - no turban for me though 😂- and it’s wild that one of the most famous actors on the planet is connected somehow to a religion that is not as widely followed as others,” the third user wrote.