Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, more Hollywood stars pay tribute to Pope Francis

Washington DC [US], April 22 (ANI): Multiple Hollywood stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, Sylvester Stallone and others, paid tribute to Pope Francis who passed away on Easter Monday, April 21.

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who met the Pope in 2023 and again last year, shared a heartfelt message for him accompanied by a photo of their meeting.

"He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ's love enveloped believer and none believer. He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on, Pope Francis, with your love of humanity & Laughter."

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio posted a lengthy tribute to Pope Francis on Instagram. He remembered the Bishop of Rome for his "environmental reform and activism."

"Pope Francis was a transformational leader -- not only for the Catholic Church, but also for environmental reform and activism," he wrote, referencing the pope's 2015 encyclical "Laudato Si'."

"During the filming of my documentary Before the Flood in 2016, I had the honor of sitting down with Pope Francis for a conversation on the urgent need to address climate change. That experience was enlightening, deeply moving and thought-provoking," wrote Leonardo DiCaprio.

Russell Crowe, who met Pope Francis in 2014, paid tribute on X alongside a photo of the Rome skyline.

"A beautiful day in Rome, but a sad day for the faithful," he wrote. "RIP Francis."

After meeting the pope last year, Jimmy Fallon wrote on his Instagram Story: "It was an honour meeting Pope Francis last summer. I'm glad I made you laugh. Thank you for your encouraging words. Rest in peace."

Sylvester Stallone also posted photos from his own encounter with the pope and wrote: "A wonderful, wonderful man! Rest in peace holy father!"

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Earlier on Sunday. The Pope delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to thousands of people gathered in Vatican Square.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

On Easter Sunday, he was able to offer the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. Only the pope can offer this blessing, which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effects of sins.