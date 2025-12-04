Leonardo DiCaprio says he has 'no regrets' choosing Titanic over Boogie Nights

Washington DC [US], December 4 (ANI): Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has clarified that he has "no regrets" about turning down the role in 'Boogie Nights' to star in James Cameron's 1997 epic 'Titanic', reported People.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Deadline, the 51-year-old addressed previous remarks suggesting that missing out on 'Boogie Nights' was his "greatest regret." "Well, I think that was my answer to a question in the guise of speaking to Paul Thomas Anderson, and, without getting too personal about my own life, the question was, 'What do you regret most?' We were sitting here talking about movies. It came from the standpoint of just being a fan of his work for so long," DiCaprio explained, referencing his comments in Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood issue in August.

Reflecting on the Paul Thomas Anderson film, DiCaprio said, "I do remember watching that movie and it being just a lightning rod moment for my generation. It was like the arrival of a new cinematic titan, one who was speaking to my generation."

Advertisement

"Now, I don't think anyone could have done a better job than Mark Wahlberg in that movie, so I said it from the perspective of being just a really sincere fan and then watching the way Paul has progressed as a storyteller with these very esoteric, existential films he's made since then that keep you thinking," added DiCaprio.

Mark Wahlberg famously played Eddie Adams/Dirk Diggler in the film, but the role was originally offered to DiCaprio, who had already committed to Titanic. Looking back, DiCaprio said, "No regrets. I mean, fully now in retrospect, I look back at that film and realise the thanks and the appreciation that I have for being a part of it, and to have been able to be in this incredibly fortunate position and not only to have been a part of that movie, but to be able to be the conductor of my own choices since. That has been just the greatest gift," as quoted by People.

Advertisement

"The dilemma for me at that point was, of course, I would've loved to have done both movies, but it just couldn't happen at that moment. And then, here we are, all these years later, and it's this great sort of reconnection. We've gone on these paths together, and then to come back around and be able to collaborate with Paul on this is just amazing," he continued.