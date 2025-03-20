‘Let’s enjoy it’: Meghan Markle sends handwritten note to podcaster who was ‘scared’ for ‘With Love Meghan’

Meghan Markle has once again proved that she can take all the jokes when it comes to her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan, this time with a handwritten note.

The Duchess of Sussex has penned a note for Amanda Hirsch, clapping back at her supposed fear regarding her lifestyle show that was released on March 4.

The host of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast received a note from the Duchess, after she voiced concerns over the reception of With Love Meghan, before it was released.

Hirsh shared an image of the handwritten note from Meghan Markle, excited to receive it from the Duchess herself.

Ahead of the release of With Love, Meghan, Hirsh commented on one of her Instagram posts saying, “You guys I'm scared for Meghan.”

On March 19, she shared a screenshot of her comment in a post on Instagram. In the next slide, she shared the note that the Duchess sent her.

What did Meghan Markle say? Meghan Markle had a witty response to Hirsh's concerns.

“Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it,” she wrote in the handwritten note.

The Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host was clearly excited after receiving Meghan's message.

“OH MY DUTCHESS,” she captioned her post.

Hirsh also shared her excitement in her Instagram stories, explaining the rationale behind her comment.

“Remember I said I was scared for Meghan's new show and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything [sic],” she asked her followers.

In another story, she shared that Meghan now had a “fan for life”.

“Like, obviously framing this,” she said, flaunting the letter.

“Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. F---. YES,” Hirsh added.

All you need to know about With Love, Meghan Meghan Markle's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan found quick success upon its release two weeks back, becoming one of the 10 most watched programmes on Netflix. The show has been confirmed to return for a second season.

