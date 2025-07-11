'Lets stand firm against violence': Kapil Sharmas Kaps Cafe breaks silence on firing incident

Surrey [Canada], July 11 (ANI): Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's 'Kap's Cafe' in Canada has shared their response against the firing incident which took place at the cafe on Thursday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the staff of 'Kap's Cafe' described the incident as "heartbreaking" and stated that they were "shocked" by the unexpected firing at the restaurant premises.

The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter.

Kap's Cafe shared a long, heartfelt note after the incident. Titled 'A Message From Heart', the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors.

"Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe.

The shots were fired at a restaurant owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, Kap's Cafe, in Canada's Surrey on Thursday, the Canada-based newspaper Vancouver Sun reported.

Several gun shots rang outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 (local time) am on Thursday, according to Surrey Police Service.

Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

The cafe had opened early this week. At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe on Thursday morning, while another window pane was shattered.

Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said police is aware about reports in Indian media claiming that a Khalistani separatist has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

In a statement, the SPS said that the investigation is still in the very early stages and "and connections to other incident and potential motives are being examined."