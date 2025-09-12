Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirm engagement with sweet Instagram post; see her diamond ring here

The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brooks confirmed their engagement with a sweet Instagram post showing off her sparkling diamond ring.

Published12 Sep 2025
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have announced their engagement on Instagram.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged! The Australian actor and the model have finally confirmed the news after months of speculations.

Gabriella Brooks shared the engagement news on her Instagram on Friday, September 12. The model shared a picture of herself hugging Hemsworth, while showing off her diamond ring. A second image in the carousel showed a beautiful ocean view, while another one featured her hand with the engagement ring on a white sheet. Brooks kept her caption simple by just adding a white heart emoji.

The big reveal

Their engagement comes nearly after a month when the couple was spotted in Ibiza, Spain, sparking speculations among fans. Brooks was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, walking along a yacht dock. She was smiling and even flashing the ring to people nearby so fans knew an announcement might be coming soon.

According to People magazine, Hemsworth’s representative did not comment at the time but now the couple have made it official themselves.

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks’ love story

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first made headlines in December 2019 when they were spotted together with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia over lunch. By June 2021, they went public with their relationship on Instagram. Hemsworth posted a group photo that included Brooks, his brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso at a charity event in Sydney.

Since then, the couple kept their relationship private but would occasionally post romantic moments online. They also appeared together walking on a red carpet event, which caught much attention. In 2022, Brooks posted a shirtless picture of Hemsworth on his birthday and the same year they walked the premiere of his movie, Poker Face, together.

A source had earlier told People magazine in 2020 that Liam and Gabriella were “serious” about each other.

This will be Liam Hemsworth’s second marriage. He previously tied the knot with singer Miley Cyrus in December 2018. The marriage ended a year later and their divorce was finalized in February 2020.

Now Hemsworth and Brooks are planning their own happily ever after.

FAQs

1. Are Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks engaged?

Yes, the couple confirmed their engagement on September 12, 2025, through Gabriella Brooks’ Instagram handle.

2. How did Gabriella Brooks announce the engagement?

She shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a close-up of her diamond ring and a black-and-white picture of the couple together.

3. Who was Liam Hemsworth previously married to?

He was married to Miley Cyrus from December 2018 to February 2020.

