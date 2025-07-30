Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are 'clearly smitten with each other' as they confirm romance rumours: Reports

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are officially a couple, PEOPLE confirms. The actors, who star together in the upcoming comedy ‘The Naked Gun’, have developed a “budding romance in the early stages,” according to a source close to the production.

“It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” the insider told the publication.

The 73-year-old ‘Taken’ star and the 58-year-old ‘Baywatch’ icon have been spotted together repeatedly over the past few months, with their chemistry increasingly obvious both on and off the red carpet.

Hollywood Veterans Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson Are Dating: Reports Most recently, Liam and Pamela walked hand-in-hand at the film’s New York premiere on July 28, joined by their children. Neeson was accompanied by his sons Micheál (30) and Daniel (28), while Anderson brought Brandon (29) and Dylan (27), her sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The next day, the pair appeared on the Today show, where they playfully pretended to be caught kissing live on air. Just a week earlier, at the London premiere on July 22, Anderson was seen planting a kiss on Neeson’s cheek. Their flirtatious behaviour continued in interviews, where they dodged direct questions about their relationship by joking around or giving cryptic replies.

However, confirmation of their romance makes it clear that the connection is more than a publicity stunt. Their affection was also on display behind the scenes—Pamela has reportedly been baking sourdough and cookies for Neeson.

The bond between the two stars began while filming The Naked Gun, which hits cinemas on Friday, August 1. Speaking to PEOPLE back in October 2024, Neeson gushed, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with... She’s funny and so easy to work with.” Pamela responded warmly, calling him “the perfect gentleman” who “brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience.”

