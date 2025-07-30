Liam Neeson net worth: The Naked Gun actor a millionaire or billionaire? All about his wealth, link with Pamela Anderson

The Hollywood actor Liam Neeson is in the spotlight after he was spotted with Pamela Anderson at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ on Monday, July 28. The two stars were captured on camera with their two sons as they posed for a red-carpet group photo.

The 73-year-old actor, who had a long and impressive career spanning more than four decades, is believed to own $120 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth March 13, 2025, estimates.

For the "Taken" actor, the trilogy has been very lucrative, he reportedly made $5 million with the first instalment, $15 million with 2012's "Taken 2," and $20 million from 2014's "Taken 3." From 2014 release "Non-Stop" Liam made $20 million.

Are Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in a relationship? Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson reportedly struck up a romance after making The Naked Gun together, as per PEOPLE's report. “It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other,” the news outlet quoted a source as saying.

Who is Liam Neeson madly in love with? On July 29, the pair made headlines after they pretended to get caught making out on live TV for a funny moment at the sets of The Today Show. As per reports, Pamela Anderson planted a kiss on Absolution actor's cheek on July 22 at the London red carpet premiere.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's upcoming movie is set to hit the silver screen on Friday, August 1.

What did Liam Neeson say about Pam Anderson? The buzz about Liam Neeson's relationship with Pamela Anderson ignited further after The Today Show anchor Craig Melvin questioned the pair about the love affair during a July 29 appearance. Craig Melvin asked, “What’s the deal here? You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?”

While The Last Showgirl actress said, “I don’t understand the question," the Absolution actor gave an interesting reply.

“I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry—as two actors. It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did,” said Liam Neeson.