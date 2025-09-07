Liam Neeson’s son Daniel announces engagement to long-time girlfriend Natalie Ackerman

Liam Neeson’s younger son, Daniel Neeson, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Natalie Ackerman, on Instagram, while the Taken star makes headlines due to his blossoming romance with Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, according to the Daily Mail.

Daniel Neeson announces engagement with Natalie Ackerman Liam announced the engagement on Instagram Stories with photos of the proposal and an engagement party that took place in New York on Saturday night. According to the outlet, Daniel popped the question to Natalie during a boat trip on the Hudson River.

“Life is beautiful,” Daniel, who is the founder of Tequila, captioned the post as he shared a glimpse of the proposal on Instagram. As per the Daily Mail, mutual friends of Daniel and Natalie expressed joy at the news with comments such as “screaming crying” and “favourite people are getting married”.

Daniel Neeson and his girlfriend Natalie Ackerman.

Natalie Ackerman, 28, works as a fashion marketing manager in New York. As per Daniel Neeson’s Instagram, the couple had recently gone to Spain on a vacation. Liam Neeson raised his sons, Micheál Neeson and Daniel Neeson, as a single parent after his wife, Natasha Richardson, died in a skiing accident in 2009. At the time of Richardson’s death, Daniel was 12.

Liam Neeson described his experience as a single parent as “joyful worry” to Her magazine in 2012. “No matter what age they are, they’re still going to be your little boy or your little girl. And you are a hostage to love,” the Taken star had added.

Liam Neeson’s relationship with Pamela Anderson Liam Neeson reportedly started seeing Pamela Anderson after the two met on the set of The Naked Gun, as per Cosmopolitan. There were speculations that Anderson and Neeson’s relationship was a PR Stunt. However, at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, Anderson announced that she “will never feed into PR stunts”. “I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life,” Anderson added.

