Liam Payne reportedly finished two albums before passing: Is a posthumous release planned?

Following the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, attention has turned to the creative work he left behind — including two unreleased solo albums and a Netflix series that offers a deeply personal look at his life and artistic journey.

According to the Daily Mail, Liam Payne had recorded two full-length albums before his passing.

The first was developed in Camden, North London, with renowned producer Jamie Scott, who co-wrote One Direction’s 2014 ballad ‘Night Changes’. The second body of work came during a transformative period in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden, where Payne spent the summer of 2024 living sober, exercising daily, and dedicating himself to music.

Friends and collaborators described the Florida sessions as especially meaningful. Payne had relocated to the United States during that time with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, focusing intently on recovery and creative renewal. His long-time friend Roger Nores supported him throughout the process and told the Mail, “He was really looking after himself” and “had turned a corner.”

Will The Albums Be Released Anytime Soon? While both albums remain unreleased, sources close to the family have confirmed that there are “serious discussions” underway about releasing select tracks to coincide with the launch of Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Building The Band’, which features Payne in a mentoring role.

However, no final decision has been made, and any release would require formal approval from his family.

Payne’s family, including his father Geoff and sisters Ruth and Nicola, have expressed support for the series, which captures intimate moments of Liam’s life and creative process in his final year. Nicola Payne wrote in a heartfelt post: “Watching this over the past few months has given me a way to feel close to you.”

Payne died without leaving a will. His estate, reportedly valued at £24.3 million, will go to his eight-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Tweedy. Tweedy has been named one of the executors of the estate.