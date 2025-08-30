Liam Payne's girlfriend pens a heartfelt letter to late singer on his birthday: 'I miss making memories with you'

On what would have been Liam Payne’s 32nd birthday, the late singer’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, paid an emotional tribute to the former One Direction member, sharing a touching series of posts on social media that have left fans around the world both heartbroken and moved.

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Wishes Him on Instagram Cassidy, who had been in a relationship with Payne prior to his untimely passing, began the day by posting a heartfelt message alongside a memory-laden photo carousel. "8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess (sic)," she wrote.

One of the most poignant parts of her tribute was a video showing her baking a cake in his memory.

She captioned the video: "Happy birthday Liam, I know you still have the sweetest tooth in heaven. I tried my best here but it’s the thought that counts. Enjoy! (sic)."

The video, simple yet deeply meaningful, showed her lovingly preparing the cake in honour of Liam’s memory.

Kate Pens a Heartfelt Letter for Liam Alongside the photos and video, Kate also shared a deeply personal letter addressed to Liam, expressing her grief, love, and ongoing connection with him:

"My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times. I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious — happy birthday.

Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many — especially to me.

I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more.

I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together.

But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honour your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had.

August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much.

Yours, Katelyn (sic)."

A Legacy Remembered Liam Payne, who rose to global fame as one-fifth of One Direction, left an indelible mark on the music industry and on the hearts of millions. His untimely death earlier this year shocked fans and colleagues alike, and messages of love and remembrance continue to pour in from around the world.