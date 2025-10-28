‘Liberal Muslim’ Emraan Hashmi defends Haq movie amid controversy, 'I wouldn't have done this film if…'

Emraan Hashmi stars in the upcoming Bollywood movie Haq, also featuring Yami Gautam in the lead role. The movie is already dealing with controversy.

Now, Emraan has clarified that the film is inspired by Shah Bano’s legal fight for justice. In the landmark 1985 case, Shah Bano fought a lengthy legal battle for her right to maintenance after her husband, Ahmed Khan, divorced her.

According to Emraan Hashmi, the story follows her struggle through the Sessions Court, High Court and Supreme Court. The Murder actor emphasised Shah Bano’s identity as an Indian Muslim.

“Shah Bano said 'Mai Musalman hu hindustani aurat hu pehle (I’m Muslim, but I’m an Indian before that)' and 'I should get my maintenance under secular law and constitutional law. Beyond Muslim personal law'. It became a landmark case; Shah Bano was fighting for a lot of women, for different generations to come,” the Bollywood actor told ANI.

"Maybe the younger generation doesn't know much about this case…"This is a film where, when you step out of the theatre, we will find it is pro-women and we have raised the issue for their dignity, for their equality of rights,” Hashmi said.

Emraan Hashmi, who recently became viral with The Bads of Bollywood, added, “As a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn't have done this film.”

“I married Parveen, who is a Hindu. Meri family mein mere bete puja bhi karte hai, namaaz bhi padhte hai (In my family, my son performs puja and also offers namaz.). This is my secular upbringing. So, from my point of view, I am watching this film,” Emraan Hashmi added.

What is the 1985 Shah Bano case? Shah Bano, a woman from Indore, filed for maintenance after her husband had divorced her following Islamic law. Muslim Personal Law allows support only for the three-month iddat period. However, the CrPC offers extended maintenance. That’s how the conflict started.

The Supreme Court ruled in her favour. According to the apex court, CrPC Section 125 applies to everyone, including Muslims.

The verdict triggered protests from conservative groups. As a result, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed the 1986 Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, which overturned the SC ruling in favour of Shah Bano.

Haq movie controversy Siddiqua Begum, daughter of Shah Bano, sent a legal notice to the makers of the film Haq. She demanded an immediate stop to its release.

According to the notice, the movie used Shah Bano’s personal story without the consent of her legal heirs.

Her lawyer, Tousif Z Warsi, said the family was unaware of how Shah Bano’s life had been portrayed in the film. He insisted that the script and storyline must be shared first.

