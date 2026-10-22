Liev Schreiber scolds Apple TV reporter at Nocturne premiere: ‘Talk to people like they’re humans, not like it's…'

Liev Schreiber’s appearance at the New York premiere of Nocturne took an unexpected turn on Tuesday night when the actor confronted a reporter from Apple TV’s own in-house team, arguing that interviews should be about genuine conversation rather than short clips designed for social media.

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Liev Schreiber scolds an Apple TV reporter at a Nocturne premiere The exchange, captured on camera at the 20 October event, saw Schreiber criticise the way the reporter was approaching the interview. His frustration centred on what he viewed as an attempt to extract a quick, shareable quote instead of engaging with him about his work.

“Talk to people like you value what they do!” Schreiber said, before adding: “It’s not a f***ing soundbite, especially when we’re doing it in-house for our own people.”

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The actor argued that reducing an artist’s work to a few words did little to explain the effort behind a performance or make a project more compelling to potential viewers.

“If you wanna give them something that they can use, talk to people like they’re humans, not like it’s social media,” he said.

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The comments were particularly pointed because the reporter was part of Apple TV’s own team, rather than an external news organisation.

Schreiber appeared to question why an interview intended to promote the streaming service’s programme would be handled in a way he felt prioritised quick clips over substantive discussion.

In the video, the reporter remained composed throughout the exchange. She continued engaging with Schreiber rather than abandoning the interview.

The interaction also took a more constructive turn towards the end. When the reporter raised another subject, Schreiber responded, “That’s a real question. Let’s talk about it.”

He then gestured towards the camera operator and asked for the exchange to be filmed, signalling his willingness to continue when the conversation moved in a direction he considered worthwhile.

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Social media weighs in The clip prompted a range of reactions on X. Some argued that red-carpet interviews had become too focused on generating viral moments and click-driven headlines, leaving little room for meaningful questions about an actor’s craft.

Others questioned Schreiber’s manner, suggesting that his response was unnecessarily confrontational.

One person wrote, "These modern tv / film journalists are so bad only fishing for click bait headlines, I’m glad actors are pushing back good for him (sic)," while another person wrote, "the way he calmly chased her out and she literally still thinks she is right (sic)."

A third person wrote, "He told her to talk to people like humans, not like they sell shoes (sic)." A fourth commentator wrote, "classic move by Liev. when the red carpet's turning into a press conference, it’s time to remind them who's really in charge (sic)."

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A premiere ahead of Nocturne’s debut Schreiber attended the premiere of Nocturne alongside co-stars including Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham. The crime thriller follows Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who relocates to a small Pennsylvania town, only to find himself confronting a dangerous serial killer.

Apple TV has scheduled the series’ global debut for 30 October, with two episodes arriving initially, followed by weekly releases through 25 December, according to the platform’s official announcement.

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Representatives for Schreiber and Apple had not publicly commented on the confrontation in the reports published on 21 October.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.