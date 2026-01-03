'Life quietly came full circle': Ahan Shetty reflects on father Suniel Shettys role in Border

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Actor Ahan Shetty reflected on an emotional full-circle moment in his life as he recalled growing up watching his father, Suniel Shetty, feature in the iconic song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from Border, to now becoming part of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' in Border 2.

Taking to Instagram, Ahan shared a picture with his father and penned a heartfelt note capturing the emotional significance of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the upcoming war drama.

"They say a picture is worth a thousand words... but I don't have the words for this. I only know what I feel. I grew up watching my father be part of Sandese Aate Hain. Today, I find myself a part of Ghar Kab Aaoge. Somewhere between then and now, life quietly came full circle," wrote Ahan Shetty.

Describing the song as an emotional tribute to soldiers and their families, Ahan said it represents the unspoken emotions of those serving the nation and the silent prayers of loved ones waiting back home.

"This isn't about a song or a project, it's about time, love, and a quiet gratitude I'll carry it with me forever. A song that carries the unspoken emotions of every soldier, and the silent prayers of every family waiting back home," he added.

The song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 was launched at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer on Friday in a special event held at an auditorium near the Tanot Mata Temple, in the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans.

The launch event began with a soulful performance of the iconic Rajasthani folk song 'Kesariya Balam Aao Ni Padharo Mhare Desh', which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Following this, the film's popular song "Ghar Kab Aaoge" was unveiled, creating an emotional atmosphere. Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and other members of the cast were present in Jaisalmer for the song launch.

The reimagined version of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' has been composed by Mithoon, with the original composition by Anu Malik. The new lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, while the original song was written by Javed Akhtar.

The song features vocals by Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.