'Life with a pinch of salt': Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha on their family entertainer Bakaiti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha starrer 'Bakaiti' is ready to offer yet another slice of family drama. The trailer for the upcoming web series has been released, offering a glimpse into the antics of the Kataria family in Old Ghaziabad.

Actors Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha are seen in the lead roles as a married couple.

The trailer shows how the middle-class family is forced to rent out a room for extra money after they suffer a major financial crunch, resulting in a series of chaos in the household.

It also promises a mix of laughter, satire, emotions, and eventful incidents from the family's daily lives that come across as familiar as well as heartwarming.

Ahead of the show's OTT release, the lead actors opened up about their respective characters, the family story, and much more.

"I think such things happen in every family. Everyone has their own wishes, and they often fight among themselves. There are also families where people believe in more talking and not listening. So, the Kataria family is one such example," Tailang told ANI.

Sheeba Chadha, who features as Mrs Kataria, spoke about the bittersweet relationship between her on-screen father and her husband, as shown in the trailer.

"You know how father-daughter relationships are like. No matter how good their sons-in-law are, they always have a thing. So, it's coming from there," she explained.

The actress also shared an old anecdote when she was carried away by emotions during a shoot.

"I once did a series several years back. We went to an orphanage where the kids sang the song 'Humko Mann Ki Shakti Dena.' I don't know what happened to me, I couldn't control crying. I remember they had to stop the shooting for sometime. Just the place, the children, the innocence, the feelings - it was very overwhelming for me," she added.

On the other hand, Rajesh Tailang teased that viewers will find the show "familiar and relatable."

"We should take life with a pinch of salt. This is what our series is about. You cannot be serious about everything. Problems will always come, and they eventually pass with time," he said.

The actor also spoke about his recent venture into the world of OTT, explaining that the platform has offered him a chance to explore more characters and reach out to the people.

Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha, who previously worked together on Prime Video's 'Mirzapur', said that their characters are completely different in the upcoming show. "There is a lot of difference in our Mirzapur characters. The dynamics are different, the worlds are different," they shared.

The official synopsis for 'Bakaiti' states, "Somewhere in Old Ghaziabad, the Kataria family, facing an acute financial crunch, decides to rent out one of the rooms. Will this bring the family closer, or will it lead to more chaos?"