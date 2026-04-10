LIK X review: Fans deem Pradeep's Love Insurance Kompany a ‘blockbuster,’ call it ‘Lighthearted Black Mirror’

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), Vignesh Shivan’s latest directorial, is finally out!

This movie, featuring a futuristic 2040 Chennai movie, paired with Anirudh Ravichander’s viral tracks, particularly the single Dheema, is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.

LIK, promising a fresh blend of science fiction and romantic comedy, has captured the audience with its rarely explored genre.

Check how the netizens reacted to LIK: Social media users have deemed LIK as the “biggest blockbuster” of the year and a “Lighthearted Black Mirror”.

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“An entertaining Rom-com so far. Interesting Idea with Slightly Underwhelming, SJ suryaa perfectly suited for this Role, Yogi Babu Comedy Works,” a user said.

Another added, “VFX , art work and ravi Varmans camera - it’s so perfect that you literally forget noticing it and dive deep in to the story and characters! Vignesh Shivan has executed this better than many top Indian directors!”

“LIK super! Biggest blockbuster,” said another user.

“Vignesh Shivan pulls off a ‘Lighthearted Black Mirror’,” a user said. “The 2040 setting is creative and looks great without being unbelievable. The world building is his best work till date.”

“The visuals are gold standard. It's a breezy, accessible story about how tech impacts modern love. Not a heavy sci-fi, just a fun, goofy, dystopian rom-com,” the user added.

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“A much more restrained, effortless performance from Pradeep. 👌Krithi Shetty is a Perfect fit! Bubbly, expressive, and her dubbing is near-perfect. Anirudh does what he does the best. His score and songs are huge strength.. The interval block conflict between PR and SJ Suryah is absolute blast!! This is a definite winner!” another user said.

A user said: “Quite engaging so far, with some self-aware cringe moments. A much-needed story for a generation getting addicted to phones. The conflict between PR and SJ Suryah is well established. A few scenes are quite impressive, backed by good music. Decent so far.”

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LIK: The Plot Set in a vibrant, tech-heavy Chennai of 2040, the story follows Vibe Vassey (played by Pradeep Ranganathan), a young man who values "organic" and "real" love in a world obsessed with algorithms.

The conflict centres around a massive tech conglomerate called Love Insurance Kompany, headed by a flamboyant CEO (played by SJ Suryah). In this future, relationships are treated like insurance policies—complete with premiums, claims, and structured breakups.

When Vassey falls for Dheema (Krithi Shetty), he finds himself at odds with the "Love App" logic, leading to a high-stakes, comedic battle between human emotion and artificial intelligence.

LIK: Cast and Crew Pradeep Ranganathan

Krithi Shetty

SJ Suryah

Yogi Babu

Gouri G. Kishan

Seeman

Malavika Music by Anirudh Ravichander

LIK OTT release: When and where will it come online While the film is currently a theatrical exclusive, industry reports suggest that Love Insurance Kompany has locked a major deal with a leading streaming giant such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

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