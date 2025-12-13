Subscribe

Like drinking coffee after waking up? Here's what Kareena Kapoor does to avoid acidity; check out her morning routine

Kareena Kapoor once opened up about her morning routine and shared her love for morning coffee. 

Sneha Biswas
Published13 Dec 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, 45, does this every morning to stay fit.
Kareena Kapoor, 45, does this every morning to stay fit.(Instagram)

Celebrities swear by their morning dose of caffeine, and much like them, many reach out to their morning cup of joe right after waking up. For many, it’s the first thing they sip as soon as they wake up. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is among the many guilty who love black coffee in the morning.

She shared how she's been managing to enjoy her coffee without acidity or any other health issues.

Kareena Kapoor shares her coffee hack to avoid acidity

During a conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kareena Kapoor once revealed her morning routine. Simple and wholesome, she shared how she takes her time to start her day.

She shared that before having her coffee, she eats soaked almonds, which prevents her caffeine intake on an empty stomach.

On her podcast What Women Want, Kapur asked the Jab We Met actor to share her morning routine. Kareena Kapoor revealed that the first thing she reaches out for is her morning coffee.

Morning routine of Kareena Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur asked her, “What's your morning routine?”

She answered, “What you said I shouldn't be doing that but yeah, I have coffee in the morning.”

“Okay. On empty stomach? If it doesn't affect you, it's okay,” he told her.

“I have soaked almonds or something before, but not like a big breakfast,” Kareena Kapoor shared.

“They say even if you put something, like five bites of something, before that coffee, it's fine,” he explained.

Earlier in the conversation, the Malang actor had shared, “I try to drink water before anything else. For the last year or two, I have stopped looking at my phone as soon as I wake up. The first half hour, I don’t look at it. I noticed that it would get me in stuff I didn’t want to get into as soon as my eyes open, interacting with the world, work and all.”

“I eat before I drink my coffee. That’s one good thing because drinking coffee on an empty stomach had led to strife, acidity, etc,” he said.

Also Read | 'Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30': Kareena Kapoor on fitness secrets at 44

Drinking coffee in an empty stomach

According to a report by Healthline, the bitterness in coffee may stimulate the production of stomach acid. While no research has reportedly proven a direct link, coffee may irritate the stomach, worsen symptoms of gut disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and cause heartburn, ulcers, nausea, acid reflux, and indigestion.

Besides coffee, Kareena Kapoor also mentioned that yoga and workout are a part of her morning routine. However, she said she likes to take a gap of two hours before sweating it out.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor’s fitness coach shares actress intense workout routine - Video

She also revealed that spending time with her kids is a part of her mornings.

 
 
