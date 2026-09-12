Lil Durk acquitted in murder-for-hire trial over 2022 killing of Quando Rondo’s cousin

Los Angeles [US], September 12 (ANI): A Los Angeles federal jury on Friday (local time) acquitted Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk of murder-for-hire, conspiracy and stalking resulting in death charges in connection with the 2022 killing of rapper Quando Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.

According to reports by the Los Angeles Times, cited by Variety, prosecutors alleged that Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, directed gunmen to target Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, as revenge for the death of his friend and fellow rapper King Von, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett.

However, the alleged attack at the Beverly Centre shopping mall in Los Angeles resulted in the death of Robinson, who was travelling with Bowman in the vehicle.

As per Variety, prosecutors said three gunmen fired 18 rounds at the vehicle. They argued that the shooting was linked to the feud stemming from an incident in Atlanta in 2020, when Bennett scuffled with Bowman outside a hookah lounge and was subsequently fatally shot by someone in Bowman’s entourage.

Assistant US Attorney Ian Yanniello argued that Durk’s alleged involvement was central to the prosecution’s case.

“No one is saying he was the one on the ground with a gun in his hand in Los Angeles, but you know this story doesn’t happen without him, and it doesn’t make sense without his leadership,” Yanniello said, adding that Durk “used his money, his power, and his influence to try to kill his biggest opp,” as quoted by Variety.

The prosecution’s case relied largely on testimony from three cooperating witnesses: Kacey Hester, also known as OTF Jam; Keith Jones; and Durk’s former assistant, Kavon Grant.

Durk’s defence challenged the credibility of the witnesses. Defence attorney Brian Steel described them as unreliable “snitches, cooperators, rats” who were seeking lighter sentences.

Another defence attorney, Drew Findling, specifically accused Kavon Grant of manipulating investigators and others involved in the case.

“Grant has manipulated the people in this case; he has manipulated the FBI, the LAPD, and respectfully, has been manipulating the members of the US Attorney’s Office,” Findling said, adding, “Well, folks, it is time for you to say … ‘He will not manipulate us,’” as quoted by Variety.

Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey, whom prosecutors alleged was one of the gunmen, were also tried in the case. The two were convicted of conspiracy to commit stalking, stalking using a dangerous weapon and stalking resulting in death, but were acquitted of the murder-for-hire charges.

Wilson’s attorney had argued that he was merely a “passenger” during the incident.

Durk, 32, is a prominent figure in Chicago’s drill music scene, which has also produced rappers including Chief Keef, Lil Reese and G Herbo. His previous five solo albums all debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200.

His 2023 single 'All My Life', featuring J Cole, reached No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy earlier this year for Best Melodic Rap Performance.