Lil Nas X hospitalized after he lost control of the right side of his face

Los Angeles [US], April 15 (ANI): Rapper Lil Nas X has revealed that he's suffering from a mysterious case of partial facial paralysis.

On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a series of videos from the hospital and opened up about his health, as per CNN.

In one video, Lil Nas X attempts to smile from his hospital bed but only one half of his face complies while the other stays still. In the video caption, the 26-year-old said he'd "lost control of the right side of my face."

"This is me doing a full smile right now by the way," he said jokingly in the video. "It's like, what the f**k? I can't even laugh right bro."

Lil Nas X posted another video to his Instagram Stories, zooming in on one side of his face and saying, "we normal over here" before panning to the other side and saying, "we get crazy over here."

To stop his fans from worrying for his health, the Grammy winner said he was "OK," adding: "Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it."

As soon as he dropped the videos, his fans in comment section wished him a speedy recovery.

"I love how positive you are, but get better soon," a social media user commented.

"Get well soon rapper," another one commented.

He is not the first celebrity to suffer from a case of partial facial paralysis, which can have many different underlying causes.