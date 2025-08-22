15 hours before arrest, Lil Nas X roamed Hollywood hotel; watch

New details have emerged about rapper Lil Nas X’s erratic behavior before his shocking early morning arrest in Los Angeles. TMZ obtained surveillance footage, which shows the Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, at the Short Stories Hotel in Hollywood almost 15 hours before police took him into custody.

Lil Nas X walks into property where he wasn’t a guest The video, which was recorded around 1:30 pm local time on Wednesday, captured Lil Nas X walking into the hotel’s courtyard from the street, reported TMZ. At the time, he was fully dressed in jeans, a short-sleeved shirt, white cowboy boots and a matching hat. Sources told the publication that the singer was at the property, but was not a registered guest.

The footage showed him sitting in the hotel lobby, fanning himself and later getting up to drink water. At some point, Lil Nas X removed his shirt before exiting the hotel shirtless.

What happened next? The surveillance video does not reveal what happened during the hours that followed. By 4 am Thursday morning, Lil Nas X was spotted on Ventura Boulevard wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots, about seven miles from the hotel, according to another Primetimer report.

Lil Nas X’s arrest A BBC report stated LAPD officers as saying that they were responding to reports of a man wandering the street in his underwear at 5:30 am. Police alleged that the rapper ‘charged’ at them upon arrival, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery.

He was transported to a hospital shortly after for treatment of a possible overdose, police spokesperson Charles Miller was quoted in the BBC report. Lil Nas X was later moved to the Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

Viral street video and silence from his team The Primetimer report stated that an unverified video circulating online showed Lil Nas X dancing in his underwear while inviting strangers to ‘come to the party’. His representatives have not commented on the situation.

Past controversies and future plans This is not the first time Lil Nas X has been embroiled in a controversy. In 2021, his music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) faced criticism from conservatives because of its bold imagery. However, he remains one of the most influential figures in pop and hip-hop.

The 26-year-old artist will be releasing his long-awaited album Dreamboy in 2025. This will be his first full-length project since Montero in 2021.

FAQs Q1. What does the new video show? It shows Lil Nas X fully dressed and wandering the courtyard and lobby of the Short Stories Hotel in Hollywood about 15 hours before his arrest.

Q2. Was Lil Nas X a guest at the hotel? No, he was not registered as a guest.

Q3. Why was Lil Nas X arrested? He was arrested on suspicion of battery after allegedly charging at police officers who responded to reports of him wandering in his underwear.

Q4. Was Lil Nas X hospitalized? Yes, he was hospitalized for a possible overdose before being moved to a jail in Van Nuys.

Q5. When is his next album coming out? His album Dreamboy is expected in 2025, though an exact release date has not been announced.