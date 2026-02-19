Lil Poppa cause of death: Suicide, sickle cell anemia — several theories surface as rapper dies at 25

Rapper Lil Poppa, whose real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died on Wednesday (local time) in the US at a young age of 25.

Lil Poppa was pronounced dead at 11.23 am ET, as per TMZ, which cited the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia.

However, no cause of death was officially given at the time of confirmation of Lil Poppa's death, which sparked theories on social media.

Lil Poppa cause of death — what we know so far While many rushed to offer condolences, unverified claims also surfaced online that the rapper may have taken his own life.

“Damn man, Lil Poppa was my favorite one out of them boys from the city 💔. If he did commit suicide fr, I can’t say he ain’t been crying out for help in his songs… damn man 😔 (sic)," wrote a user on X.

“If lil poppa committed suicide they need to clarify exactly how he did it, if he did it (sic),” wrote another.

Netizens also claimed that there had been signs, referecing a recent Lil Poppa TikTok video wherein the rapper is heard saying, “I got one more album and it's over. I'm going to find my peace.”

Others, meanwhile, expressed their shock at social media declaring Lil Poppa's death to be a suicide.

“what y’all mean lil poppa committed suicide??? (sic),” wrote one incredulous user, while another commented: “why they saying lil poppa committed suicide? y’all joking right?!”

However, not everyone was convinced that the 25-year-old had taken his own life.

Unverified claims also suggested that the late rapper had struggled with health issues, with netizens suggesting that sickle cell anemia could be the cause.

“Lil poppa has sickle cell anemia , his cause of death wasn’t reported , so idk why yall keep saying suicide … but as someone who has sickle cells anemia that’s can definitely be a possibility (sic),” said one person on microblogging platform X.

“Lil poppa had sickle cell I doubt he killed himself, (sic)” wrote another user.

Yet another said, “Never knew lil poppa has sickle cell & thats why hes so on and off with the music causes hes always in pain . Damn (sic).”

What is sickle cell anemia? Sickle cell anemia, an inherited disorder, affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body.

While red blood cells are usually round and flexible, people with sickle cell anemia have some of their RBCs shaped like sickles or crescent moons.

These 'sickle' cells can also become rigid and sticky, slowing or blocking blood flow.

Symptoms of sickle cell anemia usually appear around 6 months of age, and they vary from person to person and may change over time.

Common symptoms include anemia (a shortage of red blood cells), sporadic episodes of pain, swelling of hands and feet, frequent infections, vision problems, and delayed growth and puberty, as per Mayo Clinic.

