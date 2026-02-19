Lil Poppa net worth: Jacksonville rapper who died at 25 leaves behind a $3 million empire for son PJ

Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa, whose real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, passed away at the age of 25 on Wednesday. At the time of his death, Lil Poppa's net worth was estimated to be between $1.5 million and $3 million by entertainment finance sources, with some high-end estimates even reaching up to $5 million.
“Purple Hearts” singer reportedly built his wealth through a combination of music industry deals and high-performing digital assets. The rapper has such a wide range of net worth because his income streams were diverse, and his label deal terms are not public record.
An Economics Times report noted that it is very difficult to pin down precisely the net worth estimate for an independent and mid-tier hip-hop artist, because the reported net worth is based on available public data, and not audited financial statements.
According to an ET report, citing year-by-year revenue data from public analytics platforms, Lil Poppa consistently built his career across seven years.
In 2019, the year of Under Investigation 2 and his Interscope signing, the ‘Love & War’ rapper had an estimated platform revenue of $22,200. This grew to $74,800 and $92,400 in 2021 as the rapper made his Billboard 200 entry.
In 2022, CMG signed him. It was also the year his son PJ was born. Lil Poppa's net worth reached $124,900, his highest annual figure to date. 2024 saw another peak at $115,200.
The rapper's 2025 earnings were estimated at $31,600 by an analytics platform, which reflected streaming revenue only. This estimate did not capture touring, merchandise, or label income, all of which grew significantly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.